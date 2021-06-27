SHREVEPORT, La. - Police officers are investigating an overnight crash and shooting that might be related.
According to officers on the scene, two kids are being questioned after fleeing from a crashed car on Corbitt Street that was believed to be involved in a shooting.
Just a few blocks away on Murray Street, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers believe the man was shot in a different location, but made his way to Murray Street before he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
While officers were on the scene, rapid fire gunshots went off. Police believe they happened at the Super 1 Foods parking lot, which is a common location for donuts and burnouts.
This is a developing story.