SHREVEPORT, La. – A shooting Wednesday morning at a Shreveport hospital could have ended with more tragic circumstances if an innocent bystander had not intervened when a gunman threatened a hospitalized family member, Police Chief Ben Raymond said Thursday during a news conference.
That bystander was shot in the leg by Taniel Cole, who somehow managed to gain entrance into the pediatric intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center with a gun, Raymond said.
After shooting the man, Cole then fired at least another gunshot at a hospital staff member. That person was not hit.
“We’re lucky there were not more casualties,” Raymond said.
Flanked by leaders of other local law enforcement agencies, Raymond went through points of the exhaustive search for Cole and other crimes he’s accused of committing before his arrest in Mississippi hours later.
Cole, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Monroe police possibly will charge Cole with theft of a motor vehicle, Raymond said.
Cole was apprehended near Meridian, Miss., by state and federal agents who located him traveling east on Interstate 20. He’s in jail there until his extradition to Louisiana, where his bond is set at $5 million.
The search for Cole and his subsequent apprehension could not have been more textbook, Raymond said, in how it was handled by the multiple agencies that responded. The regional law enforcement officers receive the same active shooter training, which kicked in when the more than 100 law enforcement officers converged on the hospital, he said.
Within minutes of the shooting call at 5:33 a.m., over a dozen uniformed SPD officers were on the scene, conducting an initial search for the gunman and setting up a parameter around the hospital.
Shreveport police soon were joined by an army of other “law enforcement partners” that included Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force agents, FBI agents and Ochsner’s police and security staff. They had the task of searching “every nook and cranny” of the 1 million square feet of the facility – not once, but twice. The officers even put bullet-proof vests on hospital maintenance employees to aid in the search.
Raymond heaped praise on the hospital staff, who after the “initial trauma,” redirected their attention to making sure patients were safe and receiving services.
“The coordinated response was second to none. It ran more smoothly than any active training that I’ve ever participated in,” Raymond said.
It became apparent about mid-morning that Cole had gotten off the property. He’s accused of running about two blocks away and kidnapping a woman who pulled into a parking lot. He ordered her to drive to Monroe, where he let her go. She was not injured.
Cole went to a car dealership to test drive a car and drove away, according to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Turner. Cole was spotted shortly before 1 p.m. on I-20 by Mississippi highway patrol.
State and federal officers pursued Cole a short distance as he ran multiple vehicles off the road. When they got him stopped him, Cole refused to get out of his car and had to be extricated, Turner said.
Raymond is not sure when Cole will be returned to Shreveport.
Meanwhile, the shooting victim is recovering well, said Raymond, who declined to provide more details about the person.
Raymond also released limited information about the incident that involved Cole prior to the shooting. He described it as a “domestic” between Cole and a family member or friend.
Still unknown is how Cole got into the hospital with a gun, especially during the tightened restrictions on visitor admissions during the pandemic. Raymond said he couldn’t speak to the reason Cole was allowed entrance, but he can see the difficulties of the hospital staff keeping an eye on everyone coming in and out of such a large building.