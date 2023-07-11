SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who shot two people early Monday morning before dying inside a home he set on fire was heavily armed, firing an untold number of gunshots at law enforcement officers, shooting down two drones and damaging armored vehicles.
Despite the threat they were under, first responders risked their lives to save a 13-year-old girl who was hiding from the gunman inside the house on Crooked Creek before it went up in flames, Chief Wayne Smith said Tuesday at a news conference.
“But these officers never, not at one time, backed away from their mission of safety, and was able to go in and bring the young lady to safety,” Smith said.
He had no estimate on how many shots were fired. “But I can tell you a lot,” Smith said, describing the “scary and horrible feeling” hearing bullets ricocheting in the neighborhood all around them.
“It was an active shooter event, horrible, horrible in nature,” Smith said.
The name of the shooter has not been released. An autopsy is being performed and his identity is awaiting confirmation.
While the loss of the man’s life was unfortunate, the chief said, it was fortunate no one else died given the activity of the well-armed gunman.
The two people who were shot – a neighbor and the juvenile – are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter was on a mission to kill people inside the home. He was armed with at least one AR-style weapon and what Smith described as drums of ammunition.
It started around 7 a.m. as he began to shoot at the house as he arrived. Two neighbors encountered him outside. One was shot.
The 911 calls began and the shots continued to be fired once the gunman got into the house. Smith didn’t know exactly how many were in the home at the time because several got out, except for the 13-year-old who found a place to hide.
The man barricaded himself in the house and at some point fired into the room where the teen was hiding. She will make a full recovery from her wounds, Smith said.
Negotiators made contact with the man and they talked with him for hours. It was during that time, officers were able to identify which room the girl was in and used two armored vehicles to breech the exterior wall so that three Shreveport police officers could rescue her.
They were met with a barrage of gunfire, Smith said, but didn’t back down.
Two drones also were sent inside the house. The gunman shot both down.
It was obvious, Smith said, he had no intent to surrender. It was also obvious he was trying to lure first-responders into his line of sight “to be assassinated,” Smith said.
The Bossier City Police Department brought two of its armored vehicles – a Bearcat and Rook – and both were fired upon, leaving damage to the windows, side and tires.
Sometime around noon, smoke started coming from the house. Conditions were not initially safe for firefighters to put out the flames.
Still, to keep neighboring homes from being damaged by the flames, officers put two of the armored vehicles end to end to shield firefighters as they hooked up fire hoses to hydrants.
There was no more communication from the man as the fire grew more intense and engulfed the house, Smith said.
After firefighters snuffed out the blaze, a body was found inside.
More information will be released as the investigation continues, Smith said.
The police chief praised surrounding agencies that assisted at the scene. Their help contributed to no additional loss of life, he said.
Other responding agencies included Shreveport Fire Department, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, ATF, FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals and Signal 51 Group.