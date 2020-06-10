SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond got the title permanently Tuesday following a vote by the civil service board.
The decision comes amid public calls for change at the Shreveport Police Department in connection with the death of man in its custody and other officer-involved incidents.
But the timing of the vote was not in the board’s hands, board chairman Sgt. Michael Carter said. Instead, it was initiated by Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Service Board members voted on Raymond’s permanent status in response to a personnel action form Mayor Adrian Perkins submitted on April 15. The PAF was among others sent to the board for action, which is a common occurrence at board meetings.
Carter said he pulled Raymond’s PAF, along with another one, from the stack so the board would be aware it involved the police chief. The PAF is essentially a human relations personnel form used by the civil service board to track a police officer’s or firefighter’s status.
The PAF from Perkins states, “The appointing authority has determined that this employee has satisfactorily completed his working test period. In accordance with civil service law, this employee has satisfactorily served in his working test period for at least six months and no more than one year from the date of his probational appointment.”
Perkins appointed Raymond as probational chief on Sept. 23. He had a minimum of 180 days and maximum of 364 days to submit the PAF to the board. At day 365, Raymond’s status as permanent chief would have been automatic, Carter said.
“Any time after March 23, the mayor had the option of requesting by form the board approve him to go permanent. The board has the right to accept or reject. The board approved it and I signed it procedurally,” Carter said.
The board’s vote is binding by law, Carter said, in commending the members for not letting outside influences affect their legal job requirement.
“They are a legal entity required to do things by letter of the law. … I do expect people to disagree; they have every right to disagree. But the board did what the board is required to do by law, vote it up or vote it down. They voted it up,” he said.
Carter said he’s directing anyone with further questions about the PAF to the mayor’s office.