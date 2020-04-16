SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport police are cracking down on gatherings at convenience store and package liquor store properties. And they also are closing private and public tennis courts.
The moves are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parking lot enforcement is happening in response to numerous complaints of businesses allowing patrons to hang around and consume alcohol on the premises, according to an announcement from Chief Ben Raymond.
Business owners in violation are subject to revocation of their alcohol sales license, he said.
As far as the tennis courts, Raymond also said those who don’t close the courts to the public also face a criminal citation.
“We encourage our private facilities to comply with the rules just as our public facilities have since the announcement of the governor’s stay-at-home order. If we all continue practicing social distancing, we will be able to flatten the curve and return to our normal lives. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this matter,” Raymond said in a news release.