SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the city's homicide rate doubling over the same period last year, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says he's forming a specialized unit.
"A pro-active unit whose sole purpose is to go out there and try to make contacts with individuals believed to be armed, and remove those weapons from the streets, is kind of the best effort the police department can put into solving the crime problem," Raymond told the city council on Tuesday.
Two citizens in the audience disagreed with the chief's approach.
"Louisiana -- since he likes statistics -- leads the nation in incarceration rates. So evidently, that's not the solution!" said Marvin Muhammad, a vice president with the Shreveport NAACP.
"Nobody said anything about a solution pertaining to socio- economics. It's always, 'Lock 'em up.'" complained Duane Baker to the council.
Raymond's move comes days after a 5 year old girl in a hotel room was fatally struck by a stray bullet fired from outside, marking the city's 22nd homicide of the year already. The SPD says there were 11 homicides at the same point last year.
Raymond told the council that most people arrested for violent crimes are repeat offenders. Councilman John Nickelson said the state must keep them locked up longer.
Raymond says forming the special unit of about ten officers will mean his understaffed department will have fewer on patrol.
"We don't have the manpower. But we're going to do it anyway because I understand that's something that some council members have called for. Some citizens are asking for. When you're a hundred officers down, we can be 108 or 110 down on patrol, and we'll still function."
Raymond says it'll be a matter of adjusting schedules for some officers on the unit to work weekend evenings and overnights when violent crime is more likely to happen.