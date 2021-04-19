SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond weighed in on Sunday night's shooting and discussed technology that could decrease the city's crime rate.
As for the shooting on Hearne Avenue that injured six people, Raymond says two people were severely wounded, and one remains in critical condition on Monday evening. The other four victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Raymond says the gun fire broke out at a Checkers gas station just south of I-20 on Hearne Avenue.
He says a group parked their car at Velva and Emery, approached a large group of people gathered on Hearne, and opened fire. The group was armed with at least a rifle and a handgun.
"We do believe that some of those victims that were shot were the intended targets from an ongoing dispute," Chief Raymond says. "I do not know the nature of that dispute at this time. We also believe that one of the victims was an innocent bystander."
Raymond tells KTBS that there was a dispute going on between the two groups involved, and that multiple investigators are working that case.
KTBS also asked Chief Raymond about why Shreveport's violent crime is up so high this year, and how SPD is working to stop crime like this. He says it's a national trend.
"Right now what we're looking at is putting video cameras and license plate readers like that through out the city," Raymond said. "We have some projects underway. It's a real time crime network. And that's really what we're looking at at this point."
Investigators are still looking for answers in Sunday night's shooting, and they're asking for your help. If you know anything that can help police, call Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.