SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Chief Ben Raymond says Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart "is mistaken ... if his intent was to imply that SPD purposely withheld information" in two separate cases of men who died in SPD custody in April.
Stewart wrote in part about the case files turned over from the SPD to his office, "We have found that they are missing reports, statements, downloads and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review. The Shreveport Police Department is being notified as to what is missing and is being requested to provide this to our office expeditiously."
Raymond told KTBS, also in a written response, "We provided all reports, statements, downloads and other information we have obtained since the date of occurrence. The additional information that was requested by the DA was for documents that are not in our possession and we are working fervently to obtain; some of which require search warrants."
Raymond also said, "It is common practice for the district attorney’s office to request additional assistance from our investigators to help his office address questions that arise. There are no “missing” reports, statements or any other information that our detectives have and did not provide. There were simply some additional requests made to supplement the information we provided."
Stewart, through his spokesman, declined further comment.
The cases involve the deaths of Tommie McGlothen, Jr., 44, on April 5 and Wavey Austin on April 19. The District Attorney's office will decide if officers face criminal charges in those cases.
SPD sources and witnesses on Eileen Lane have told KTBS 3 News that officers repeatedly hit and tased McGlothen while arresting him after he was caught allegedly trying to break into a car. After he was checked on by Shreveport Fire paramedics but not transported to a hospital, police sources say McGlothen was later found unresponsive in the back of a police car.
In the other case, SPD sources tell KTBS 3 News that Austin collapsed and died after officers restrained and handcuffed him. Officers went to Austin's apartment on Riley Lane to do a welfare check, and found him incoherent.
KTBS sources say coroner's reports are incomplete in both cases.