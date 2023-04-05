SHREVEPORT, La. – One of the most troubling comments City Council member Grayson Boucher said he hears almost daily from Shreveport residents is “I just don’t feel safe.”
Boucher said he struggles with what to tell them. Shreveport police crime statistics show crime is going down. “But what do we tell our scared constituents?”
That question and more were directed at Police Chief Wayne Smith during Wednesday’s City Council Public Safety Committee meeting, also attended by council members Tabatha Taylor and Jim Taliaferro.
In addition to crime stats, the committee and Smith touched on progress of camera installations for the Real Time Crime Center, how automobile thefts contribute to other crimes and the addition of an upcoming anonymous crime text message system.
CRIME STATS
So, how did Smith answer Boucher’s question about safety in Shreveport? He acknowledged without a doubt Shreveport is going through some uncertain times. However, the city is still a “wonderful city … and a safe city.”
Shreveport is not alone with its crime spurt; it’s happening across the nation. When he hears people say they want to move, Smith said he challenges them to find somewhere where crime is not happening.
The key is getting involved and not just sitting back and talking about it, Smith said. “There is so much goodness in this city,” he said, but a lack of communication is among some of the problems “hurting us all.”
Part 1 crime stats – which include major crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, burglary, theft, assault and battery -- are down, Smith said. But he understands “if you are a victim of crime the numbers don’t mean nothing to you.”
For the first three months of 2023, there have been 1,851 Part 1 crimes, compared to 2,081 this time last year. In 2021, there were 2,252; in 2020, 2,577; and in 2019, 2,371.
“So we are below our four-year average,” Smith said.
GUN VIOLENCE
He admits the “biggest thorn in our side” continues to be gun violence. Weapons are making their way into the city, with the majority being semi-automatic assault-style.
Since January, SPD’s computer-aided database system has recorded 766 shots fired calls and 93 shootings.
Smith said a look at crime numbers over a 10-year span shows a return to pre-pandemic levels. The closest years for comparison are roughly in 2018 and 2019, he said.
What stands out “that is really, really concerning” is the number of homicides. Last year at this time there were 16. So far this year there are 23.
“That’s in the red level without a doubt,” Smith said. In 2021, we were about at that level, at 23.”
AUTOMOBILE THEFTS
Also standing out in the numbers are automobile thefts. This year to-date there have been 211, compared to 169 this time last year and 204 the year before.
Those car thefts affect other crimes, Smith said, including shootings, homicides and aggravated-type offenses. Many of them are carried out by criminals in stolen vehicles.
Smith didn’t mention any vehicle brands but said there are certain types of automobiles that seem to be easier to steal than others. And there’s been a concentrated amount of those vehicles stolen and used to commit other crimes, he said.
Earlier this week, Smith said his office began receiving calls from citizens who own those vehicles sought by thieves. The callers said when they contact the automobile manufacturers and dealerships they are told to in turn notify the local police department, which can request a shipment of anti-theft devices.
“I said no, absolutely not,” Smith said, adding supplying anti-theft devices is something the manufacturer should do and not add that liability onto the Police Department.
To Boucher’s observation that car thieves seem to be much younger, Smith said, “Yes.” The average age of the perpetrators ranges from age 13 into the early 20s as opposed to previous years.
GUNS OFF THE STREETS
Last year, when crime hit a low mark, SPD officers took 1,204 illegally possessed guns off the streets. In the first three months of this year the number of seized guns is approaching the 300 mark.
“We get weapons off the streets every day that most people don’t know about,” Smith said.
Boucher said it’s disturbing to him as a council member. “I know you do all you can do. … You’ve told me a lot going on behind the scenes that people don’t know about.”
REAL TIME CRIME CENTER
More than 700 cameras are now feeding into the city’s Real Time Crime Center and even more are on the way.
Work is in progress to add cameras to city-owned and other buildings downtown. They’ll also be added to the city’s fire stations.
A few weeks ago, Mayor Tom Arceneaux acknowledged most of the cameras purchased and installed during the past administration for the RTC did not meet government needs because they were not secure. At this point, all those cameras have been replaced with ones that are secure, Smith said.
Smith said he is working with two different vendors when it comes to adding more cameras. He also talked about transitioning the employees who work with RTC to civil service positions, meaning they will be fully vetted.
Smith is also looking into adding mobile license plate readers (LDRs) throughout the city, with information gleaned from those being fed into the RTC. Other law enforcement agencies, such as Bossier City and Bossier Parish, have used them for years to reduce crime and track down criminals.
Boucher said he was glad to hear about the changes with the RTC because he had concerns about its operation under the prior format. He and other council members envisioned it going one way, but “it went in another direction. What you’re saying is what we want to hear.”
Taylor echoed that, saying misinformation shared in the wrong way can be damaging. “I applaud you on doing that,” she said of making the RTC employees civil service.
Smith said he asked Downtown Development Director Liz Swaine to poll downtown business owners about putting cameras on their buildings. She got positive feedback, he said, so he’s moving in that direction with several locations already identified.
ANONYMOUS TEXTING AND MORE
Smith said the department is close to rolling out a first-of-its-kind texting program that will allow people to text information about crime to a specific number that’s fed into a computer, which in turn deletes the number within seconds. The text, however, stays.
An officer will be assigned to monitor those incoming messages and decide on a course of action. The program is being developed by the department’s IT division.
The first plan was to utilize the system within the school system, but Smith said he decided why not make it available to everyone. That way citizens who are apprehensive about talking to a live person will have an anonymous option to text about crime in their neighborhoods.
Interim CAO Tom Dark said he was please with the presentation of Shreveport Citizens United at last month’s council meeting. He told one of the speakers afterwards to make sure the city administration is part of their citywide crime-fighting effort. He also asked Smith to brag about other things coming up.
Smith said the department was one of a few awarded a $800,000 a federal grant that includes bi-weekly zoom meetings with law enforcement experts around the country to discuss crime trends and best practices. In turn, SPD has sent officers to other departments across the nation to learn what’s working for them.
This month, Smith is going to Harvard University to meet with a select few police chiefs from across the U.S. to continue talks about “what’s working for me that might work for you.”
In May, SPD will host a conference of law enforcement agencies. Response has been so good that the two-day event has been expanded to three days.
Circling back to his first question about safety in Shreveport, Boucher said he has his answer. The city is safe, he said, “because we’ve got a chief who’s trying everything possible.”