SHREVEPORT, La. -- Part of Police Chief Ben Raymond's effort to boost the number of patrol officers is being challenged before the city's civil service board. It involves ordering some sergeants to help out on patrol.
"Many of our sergeants are being placed on either voluntary or in some cases directed to work patrol to make sure that we that keep a required number officers on the streets," Raymond told KTBS.
But an attorney says the policy that changes the sergeants' duties circumvents the state's civil service law.
"It is illegal to order a sergeant to ride out as an officer corporal," says Pam Breedlove. "That is a demotion in rank, even if it's just for a shift. It doesn't matter if you're paying them the same pay. You are demoting that officer and taking away his authority."
Breedlove represents SPD sergeant Anthony Sutis, who has asked the civil service board to investigate. Because of that, the SPD would not discuss it further with KTBS.
However, the department's spokesman, Sgt. Glen Heckard, has said, "There are not any temporary sergeant demotions."
Breedlove says putting sergeants on patrol -- whether voluntary or forced -- pits sergeants against each other, such as when a sergeant is called to a scene that's under the command of a sergeant with less seniority.
"If he doesn't do what that young sergeant tells him to do, he could get in trouble for violating an order. Because he thinks, 'I've been on the department ten years longer than you and I know what I'm talking about.' And that is actually happening," Breedlove explained.
Other parts of Raymond's plan to boost patrol numbers include reassigning officers from other divisions and specialized units to patrol.
"Everybody's chipping in and doing extra to make sure that we don't fall short in having immediate police response," Raymond says.
He also has a plan to hire former or retired officers to work part-time. And he wants to recruit lots of new officers. It's all in an effort to address the city's shortage of a hundred officers, while violent crime surges.
The issue of ordering sergeants to patrol is expected to be investigated at the civil service board's next meeting in March.