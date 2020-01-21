SHREVEPORT, La. - At around noon on Tuesday, Cpl. Angie Wilhite with Shreveport Police confirmed that Walmart is now safe and the store is back open. She says the suspect will be arrested and more likely be taken to Oschner LSU health for a mental evaluation.
Police received a call at around 10 am on Tuesday from a man who claimed to be suffering from mental issues.
Wilhite says the man over the phone said that he placed a bomb inside of Walmart on Shreveport Barksdale Highway.
Law enforcement responded immediately with more than 20 units. That includes SPD and Shreveport Fire.
Police were able to find the man and take him into custody without incident.
Police had to evacuate the building so they can do a preliminary search. They did not find anything, according to Wilhite.
Wilhite says they continued the search to make sure there were no devices or anything that indicates that there is a dangerous device inside the store before they let any employees or customers back in.