SHREVEPORT, La. – A convicted felon with two stolen cars in his yard and another convicted felon accused of having a gun and drugs in his possession were arrested separately Thursday, Shreveport police said Friday.
Police said the man with the stolen cars was Donterious Clinkscale, 19. He was arrested when the SPD’s Violent Crimes Abatement Team went to the 3700 block of Lillian Street on a follow-up investigation.
Detectives found the cars and convinced Clinkscale to surrender. He was armed, police said. But as a convicted felon he wasn’t supposed to have a weapon in his possession.
The firearm and stolen vehicles were seized, and Clinkscale was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
In an unrelated arrest, Shreveport police conducted a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Baxter Street and allegedly found Demontra Collins, 28, in possession of a firearm and drugs.
Baxter is a convicted felon so he’s prohibited from having firearms.
Collins was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic.