SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three possible suspects are in for questioning for kidnapping and possible murder in another state after Shreveport police found their car in a ditch.
It happened Sunday around 9:45 a.m. on Woodlawn Avenue near the Centenary College soccer field.
Police say the car was stolen and they believed it belonged to the missing person.
Police could not confirm what state the suspects were from, but right now they are being interrogated by detectives.
