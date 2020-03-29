SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three suspects are accused of kidnapping in another state after Shreveport police found a car in a ditch.
It happened Sunday around 9:45 a.m. on Woodlawn Avenue near the Centenary College soccer field.
Police say the car was stolen from New River, Arizona and they believed it belonged to the missing person.
Shreveport police did not confirm if murder is off the table for this case, but it is confirmed that the suspects are accused of kidnapping.
There was no body found.
In Shreveport, the suspects face drug charges along with illegal possession of a vehicle.
Shreveport Police say other charges such as kidnapping would come from New River, Arizona.
