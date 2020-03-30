SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport police employees who were told to stay home last week after saying they tested positive for COVID-19 are now considered positive cases.
Cpl. Angie Wilhite confirmed the cases Monday. SPD had been waiting on paperwork to verify them.
Wilhite did not say if the employees are officers. All are under the care of their physicians.
Police officers are using extra care when dealing with the public. They are using proper PPE equipment, including masks, gloves, shields and types of cleaners to clean patrol cars. Officers are to clean their units before and after shifts and after they transport any prisoners.