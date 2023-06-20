SHREVEPORT, La. -- No charges have been filed so far against the father whom police say shot a man assaulting his daughter.
Instead, the man accused in the assault, Jeremy Lewis, 31, sits in jail. He's charged with simple robbery and battery of a dating partner.
Police said they were called to the 6200 block of West Canal Boulevard earlier this month where a man was assaulting a female. During the dispute, Lewis took her car keys and was reportedly reaching for a firearm when her father fired his gun, striking Lewis.
Lewis was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
On Saturday, police got a call that afternoon about domestic trouble in the 3200 block of Wagner Street. Shaderrickka Williams, 23, was arrested after she allegedly hurt a man by hitting him with her car.
She's charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and second-degree battery.
On Sunday, Dondre Bivins, 28, was charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer and aggravated battery.
Police said Bivens hit someone in the face with a handgun during a dispute in the 1900 block of Patzman Street. The victim suffered injuries to the face.
Then on Tuesday, officers responding to a report of an assault in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive found a woman bleeding from a stab wound to the arm. She had been involved in a domestic dispute with Carlos Williams, 45, in front of small children, police said.
Williams is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. The victim is expected to recover.