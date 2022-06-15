SHREVEPORT, La. -- The FBI New Orleans and Shreveport Police Department will hold a joint news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to update the investigation into the death of a Shreveport teenager.
The body of Shamia Little, 17, was found behind a business on Curtis Lane on July 12, days after she was reported missing from near Douglas Williams Park. The coroner said she was shot to death.
At the time of her disappearance, Shreveport police said Little's teenage boyfriend said Little was abducted after a robbery attempt on July 6 near the park.
Police have not provided an update to the case. No arrest has been made.