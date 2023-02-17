SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport police Community Response Unit, Warrants Unit and patrol officers have have made three separate arrests this week on firearms and drugs charges.
Community Response Unit
The Community Response Unit arrested Roeshun Tyler, 44, Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Hollywood after allegedly finding him in possession of marijuana, crack cocaine and a handgun.
Tyler is a convicted felon with multiple drugs offenses on his record; therefore, he's prohibited from having a firearm.
The gun was seized and Tyler was charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with a control dangerous substance.
Warrants Unit
Members of the SPD Warrants Unit went to a house in the 6800 block of Kennedy Drive Wednesday in search of Talanzo Debrow, who'll be 24 Saturday, who was wanted on outstanding warrants. Debrow was found hiding in a closet.
Debrow has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Patrol officers
Patrol officers patrolling the Jewella Avenue corridor Monday stopped a driver for traffic violations and discovered he had a .223-caliber rifle in his possession. The driver, Andrew McCall, 29, was a convicted felon and should not have had the gun.
McCall was convicted in 2018 for second-degree battery. His firearm was seized by the officer and McCall was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.