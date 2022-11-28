SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a third person accused in a scheme to defraud veterans out of more than a million dollars.
Eric Loud, 22, is wanted on 58 counts of identity theft. Arrest warrants were issued Monday following further investigation that last week that led to the arrests of two women.
Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators began an investigation in September into the theft that targeted veterans.
Arrested last month was ZarRajah Watkins, 21, who is accused of using her position at her job at Teleperformance to gain access to the victims' USAA bank account information. She allegedly sold the account information to Destane Glass, 21, and others who police said used a number of tactics to defraud account holders of more than one million dollars. Glass reportedly used the money to buy a home, expensive cars and other lavish items.
Watkins is charged with 175 counts of identity theft. Glass is charged with 65 counts of identity theft.
Shreveport police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loud to contact them at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.