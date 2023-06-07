SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified a man who they say robbed a cellular phone store Monday morning. Not they need help finding him
Police said on Wednesday an arrest warrant has been issued for Defreddrick Goree, 24, for armed robbery.
Goree is accused of going into a cell phone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street around 11 a.m. Monday. He was armed with a black semi-automatic weapon and demanded money, police said.
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Tactical Robbery Unit released surveillance camera photographs to help identify him.
Anyone who has information about Goree's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips are anonymous.