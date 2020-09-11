SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are investigating the city's latest homicide.
Patrol officers found a man lying on the side of road at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Milam Street around 4 a.m. Friday. He appears to have been shot multiple times, Sgt. Angie Wilhite said in a news release.
Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and spoke to witnesses.
The Caddo Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name at a later time.
Shreveport police ask anyone with information to contact at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 Ext. 3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit through the Crime Stoppers organization at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips.