SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who appears to have been beaten in the head by a baseball bat is the city's latest homicide victim.
Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Wilhite said the man was found just after midnight at a construction site. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police responded to the area after getting a call about a disturbance in the 2900 block of Dee Street at the Embassy House Apartments. The caller told dispatchers a man had been beaten with a bat.
The victim's name has not been released.
No one is in custody; however, detectives have a possible suspect, Wilhite said.