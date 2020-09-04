SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News has learned the Shreveport police are searching for a man, who is believed responsible for the killing of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.
The shooting happened on I-220 at N. Market Street last week.
This afternoon, the Violent Crimes Task Force got a warrant for 20-year-old Kolby Moore, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive; charging him with one count of second-degree murder.
His bond is set at one million dollars.
Shreveport detectives are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 if you have any information on Moore's whereabouts. Crimes Stoppers will pay $2,000.00 for information leading to Moore’s arrest.
Related Content-- Green Oaks WR Minnion Jackson killed in shooting Wednesday