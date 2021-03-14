SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that left two men dead Saturday, March 13.
Officers were called just after 5 p.m. to the 1400 block of Clanton Street relative to a shooting.
Police found two men who had suffered from gunshot injuries to the upper body. One man was found dead under a carport, according to SPD. The second man was found shot in an empty lot. He was sent to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
The men were ages 22 and 18. They have not been identified yet.
Investigators determined the shooting took place after the men got into an altercation. That's when investigators said the two men both took out firearms and began shooting at each other.
The investigation is ongoing.