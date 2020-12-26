SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday.
The shooting happened around 12:13 a.m. in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue.
According to SPD, three people were shot when a driver rode by and fired multiple rounds. Two of the victims were sitting in a vehicle when the shooting happened.
Police say one victim was shot in the side, one in the arm, and the third victim was shot in the back. They were all taken to the hospital. Police say one person could possibly be in life-threatening condition.
Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, call Shreveport police or Caddo Crimestoppers.
