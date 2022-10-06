SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release.
Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a man outside one of the apartments had been hit by gunfire and rushed to the hospital.
Initial information received by officers was inconsistent, police said.
Officers on the scene then found the alleged victim hiding in a closet inside one of the apartments. He had a graze wound to the abdomen after accidentally shooting himself, police said.
A firearm was recovered. Shreveport firefighters treated the man for the injury.
The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed in response to the "false statements made," police said.