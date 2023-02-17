SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for a man who they say attacked another person with a machete this week.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Aurelio Mendez, 41, for attempted second-degree murder.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Wyandotte Street Wednesday for a stabbing. They found a victim with multiple injuries to the neck and head.
The gender of the victim was not included in a news release issued Friday. However, the release states the victim suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to recover.
Detectives developed Mendez as the suspect. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.