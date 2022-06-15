SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday on Browning Street.
The warrant charges Rickey Moore, 27, with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Nicholas J. Jackson, 25. He was shot multiple times during a dispute and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Moore is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to Moore's arrest.