SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a woman with life-threatening wounds.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for LaDerrick Randle, 31. He's wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Walker Street. Police said the female was the only victim. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on Randle's whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.