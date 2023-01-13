SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday.
Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran.
After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the man, identified as Pernell Summage, hiding under a house on Flora Street. Police said Summage was in possession of a large amount of drugs, including crack cocaine, powdered cocaine and marijuana.
Summage was taken to a local area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident. He is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.