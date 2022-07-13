SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 and a civilian are being credited for disrupting an armed robbery at a Shreveport convenience store last week.
The robbery attempt happened around 1 a.m. July 6 at a convenience store on Bert Kouns when a man pulled a gun on a clerk. A person who went into the store saw what was happening and pulled out his own "legally owned" handgun and pointed it at the would-be robber, police said.
The suspect then pointed his gun at the witness, who fired a shot, missing the suspect but causing him to run from the store.
K-9 Sjaak and his handler were nearby and responded, tracking the suspect to a wooded area west of the store where K-9 Sjaak found him.
Tresean Polk, 26, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during his capture. He was booked into the City Jail on a charge of armed robbery. His bond is set at $150,000.
The witness was interviewed and released.