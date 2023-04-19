SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 officer gets the credit for locating an armed juvenile in possession of items stolen from a car.
Patrol officers called on the help of K-9 Enzo early Friday morning as they searched for a 16-year-old who ran from them as they responded to a call on Shady Lane about a vehicle burglary. A victim told police she caught three people inside of her vehicle around 2:30 a.m. trying to steal items.
Officers saw one of the three jump a fence and that's where Enzo started his search. After several minutes, Enzo sniffed out the 16-year-old on Applewood Drive.
Police said the teenager had a handgun and multiple items reported stolen in car burglaries in the neighborhood.
The juvenile is charged with simple burglary and juvenile in possession of an illegal weapon. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The other suspects have not been identified.