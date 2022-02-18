SHREVEPORT, La. -- A homicide Thursday afternoon in Shreveport was the result of a drug deal and not a home invasion robbery, Shreveport police said Friday in announcing an arrest.
Police have charged Ernie Campbell, 38, with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Regmond Mitchell, 25. Both men are from Shreveport.
The incident, which was called in around 9:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue, was initially reported as a robbery and shooting. Officers found Mitchell dead in a black sedan parked in front of a house. He had been shot once in the head.
Detectives were told Mitchell tried to rob a woman and man at a house. But after witness interviews and more investigation, detectives learned Mitchell and Campbell were involved in a narcotics transaction when Campbell pulled out a gun and shot Mitchell.
Detectives said Campbell and others fabricated the robbery story to conceal the crime.
In addition to the murder charge, Campbell also was booked on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery stemming from a 2021 incident in which he is accused of hitting another man with a firearm. That man suffered serious injuries, police said.
No bond is set on the murder charge. Bond is set at $50,000 on the aggravated battery.