SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at the 4600 block of Lakeshore Drive on Friday.
SPD arrived to Nantucket Harbor apartments around 6:55 p.m. where officials say the suspect tried to take off and backed his car into a pond.
SPD thought the man was hiding in an apartment and called for K-9 units and a SWAT team.
Just after 9 p.m., police breached the door and found no one inside. The search continues for the suspect.
There is no information about any injuries at this time.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.