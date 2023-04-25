SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than two dozen law enforcement units are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.
The Caddo 911 website indicates 26 SPD units are on Fulton Street between Wallace and Linwood. Additional state police units are also there.
Officers responded to the area on a shots fired at 4:18 p.m.
KTBS was initially told a man was shot in the leg.
Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Chris Bordelon did not confirm the injury. He does not know the condition of the man who was shot. No other details were shared.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in as many days. Sunday night, an armed man was fatally shot during a struggle with officers.
The man, identified as Joseph Taylor, 33, was initially stopped for a traffic violation on Mansfield Road at Valley View. There was a struggle between him and several officers before shots were fired.
Taylor was taken to the hospital, where he died.