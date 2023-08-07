handcuffs generic

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police arrested 26 people over the weekend as they concentrated on maintaining a safe environment for businesses and patrons in downtown Shreveport, police said Monday in a news release. 

The arrests are for assorted criminal offenses.  

Police Chief Wayne Smith expressed appreciation to the city marshal's office for their assistance over the weekend. 

Arrested were: 

  • DeKendrey Reddix, 30 - domestic abuse aggravated battery
  • Traaveryous George, 25 - convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • John Herboso, 29 - operating a vehicle while intoxicated
  • Stephanie Burd, 53 - suspended driver's license
  • Lakisha Johnson
  • Thomas Turner, 62 - manufacturing/distribution/possession of Schedule 1, possession of marijuana
  • Lyntreya Nash, 35 - possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute
  • Eric Green, 54 - possession of Schedule II CDS
  • Anthony C. Feaster, 54 - escape
  • John Bell, 31 - possession of Schedule I CDS
  • Recaro Coleman, 37 - manufacturing/distribution/possession Schedule II CDS
  • Donterrius Lloyd, 28, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
  • Artayvious Lynn, 27 - resisting with force or violence
  • Tagaris Q. Washington, 27 - fugitive
  • Keyuntay Raheem Murphy, 24 - possession of Schedule I CDS
  • Sarah L. Kimble, 26 - resisting an officer
  • Darnell Hawkins, 26 - interfering with police investigation
  • John Sojka, 20 - reckless operation of a vehicle
  • Kevin Burroughs, 30 - entry/remaining after being forbidden
  • Scott Lopez, 42 - fugitive
  • Davieon McBrier, 28 - fugitive
  • Kentrell Watson, 39, resisting officer
  • Brodrick D. Jefferson, 28 - battery of a dating partner
  • Kirby W. Crow, 44 - manufacturing/distribution/possession of Schedule 1 CDS, possession of marijuana
  • Jaravion T. Johnson, 32 - manufacturing/distribution/possession of Schedule 1 CDS, possession of marijuana
  • Jemarcus M. Odell, 34 - possession of Schedule II CDS
