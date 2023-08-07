SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police arrested 26 people over the weekend as they concentrated on maintaining a safe environment for businesses and patrons in downtown Shreveport, police said Monday in a news release.
The arrests are for assorted criminal offenses.
Police Chief Wayne Smith expressed appreciation to the city marshal's office for their assistance over the weekend.
Arrested were:
- DeKendrey Reddix, 30 - domestic abuse aggravated battery
- Traaveryous George, 25 - convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- John Herboso, 29 - operating a vehicle while intoxicated
- Stephanie Burd, 53 - suspended driver's license
- Lakisha Johnson
- Thomas Turner, 62 - manufacturing/distribution/possession of Schedule 1, possession of marijuana
- Lyntreya Nash, 35 - possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute
- Eric Green, 54 - possession of Schedule II CDS
- Anthony C. Feaster, 54 - escape
- John Bell, 31 - possession of Schedule I CDS
- Recaro Coleman, 37 - manufacturing/distribution/possession Schedule II CDS
- Donterrius Lloyd, 28, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
- Artayvious Lynn, 27 - resisting with force or violence
- Tagaris Q. Washington, 27 - fugitive
- Keyuntay Raheem Murphy, 24 - possession of Schedule I CDS
- Sarah L. Kimble, 26 - resisting an officer
- Darnell Hawkins, 26 - interfering with police investigation
- John Sojka, 20 - reckless operation of a vehicle
- Kevin Burroughs, 30 - entry/remaining after being forbidden
- Scott Lopez, 42 - fugitive
- Davieon McBrier, 28 - fugitive
- Kentrell Watson, 39, resisting officer
- Brodrick D. Jefferson, 28 - battery of a dating partner
- Kirby W. Crow, 44 - manufacturing/distribution/possession of Schedule 1 CDS, possession of marijuana
- Jaravion T. Johnson, 32 - manufacturing/distribution/possession of Schedule 1 CDS, possession of marijuana
- Jemarcus M. Odell, 34 - possession of Schedule II CDS