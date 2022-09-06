SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused in a shooting in August was arrested Sunday after Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call.
Dam'on Lewis, 33, was booked into the City Jail on charges of illegal use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with an Aug. 8 incident. He's accused of firing a gun at a man in the 6500 block of Central Street. The man was not injured.
He faces additional charges following his weekend arrest after police found him in the 6100 block of Linwood Avenue when responding to a report of gunshots fired.