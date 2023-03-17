SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to a domestic incident on Thursday at the Cajun Inn located in the 2600 block of Claiborne Avenue.
The caller told dispatchers that there was domestic abuse at this location with two children, a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old, present.
Officers contacted Phibulus Carhee, 48, and discovered that he attempted to strangle one of the victims.
Carhee was arrested for one count of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.