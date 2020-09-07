SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News has learned the Shreveport police have arrested a second suspect believed to be responsible for the killing of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson. The initial suspect is still on the run.
The shooting happened on I-220 at N. Market Street Wednesday, August 23.
Shreveport police say through the weekend, detectives received a tip through Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers naming 20-year-old La’Travion Anderson as an additional suspect in this murder investigation.
Investigators following up on those leads were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Anderson and charge him with one count of Second Degree Murder.
Anderson was arrested on Sunday night at his home in the 1000 block of Quail Creek, and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
20-year-old Kolby Moore is still on the run and avoiding capture.
Friday afternoon, the Violent Crimes Task Force got a warrant for Moore, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive; charging him with one count of second-degree murder.
His bond is set at one million dollars.
Shreveport detectives are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 if you have any information on Moore's whereabouts. Crimes Stoppers will pay $2,000.00 for information leading to Moore’s arrest.
