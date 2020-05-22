SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police detectives have jailed a man in connection with a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.
Derrick Stringer, 23, of Shreveport, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS and illegal use of CDS in the present of persons under the age of 17.
SPD identified Stringer as the man who fired shots following a dispute with others in the Popeye's restaurant parking lot at the corner of Line and 70th Street. He was arrested about four hours after the shooting at his home in the 9100 block of Southwood Drive.
A white Nissan Altima that Stringer was believed to be driving when the shooting happened was recovered, along with two firearms and more than 14 grams of suspected marijuana. Also, there were five children under the age of 17 inside the home at the time detectives, a K-9 officer and patrol officers took Stringer into custody.
Shreveport police said when officers got on the shooting scene around 4 p.m. they found a black pickup truck and white pickup truck that were crashed into a fence at the nearby Mid-South Fleet Management. There were four men in the black truck. One of the occupants -- a 64-year-old man -- was shot in the back of the neck. A second occupant, a 65-year-old man, was injured in the hand. Both were treated at Ochsner’s LSU Health Shreveport and are expected to recover.
Investigators said Stringer and another man argued then began fighting. A gun was pulled and the other man ran.
Stringer got into his Altima and chased the driver of the black truck, while firing multiple shots, police said. That's when the truck driver, in an attempt to escape the gunfire, drove into oncoming traffic on 70th Street and hit a passing motorist, forcing both into the fence of the car dealership. The second motorist was not hurt.
More charges are expected in the case, police said, as they believe there was at least one other person also firing shots at the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips through Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of individuals responsible for committing crimes.