SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who Shreveport police say poured acetone on a person's face then armed herself with scissors is one of three people arrested since Sunday for unrelated incidents where other people were hurt or threatened.
Raylene Stith, 56, was charged with aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia in the acetone incident that was reported Sunday afternoon on Waggoner Avenue. The victim was treated for injuries to the face and is expected to recover.
Sunday night, Bobby Clark, 43, was accused of pointing a gun and making threats. Clark had left the scene on Legardy Street by the time officers arrived. But they found him Monday.
Clark initially gave a false identity; however, officers identified him and took him into custody. He is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and resisting arrest. The firearm was located and seized.
Early Tuesday morning, Shreveport police responded to Nevada Avenue where they found an 80-year-old woman bleeding from the nose after being hit in the face. They also learned the victim had a protective order against her alleged attacker.
The woman was treated by Shreveport firefighters for the injuries to her face. She is expected to recover.
Jeffery Russell, 55, was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree battery and violating a protective order.
In another arrest, Ellsworth Roach, 58, was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, drug possession, numerous traffic violations and a fugitive warrant after he led Shreveport police on a brief chase.
Officers tried to stop him for a traffic violation after discovering the pickup truck he was driving had switched plates. He sped away before being stopped on Kingston Road.