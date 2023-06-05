SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two people accused of attacking a man with a hammer have been arrested.
Collin Nading, 34, and Brittney Behan, 32, were picked up Friday by the Shreveport police Community Response Unit. Both were wanted on arrest warrants charging Nading with second-degree aggravated battery and Behan with principal to second-degree aggravated battery.
Police said in a news release Monday the two hit a man in the head multiple times with a hammer. The alleged assault happened early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Columbia Street.
The man was severely injured but is expected to recover.