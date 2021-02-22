SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man died Sunday after being shot during a dispute, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release.
RELATED ARTICLE: 1 man shot in Shreveport over domestic dispute
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 29-year-old Ronnie M. Claiborne.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3601 Dee Street at the Pier Landing Apartments.
Officers found Claiborne, who had been shot multiple times in the upper body. He was transported to Ochsner LSU, where he later died from his injuries.
An unidentified man was detained on the scene.
The preliminary information indicates Claiborne and the other man were involved in a fight. Both had guns, police said, and one shot the other multiple times.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is still on-going.