SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man died Sunday after being shot during a dispute, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3601 Dee Street at the Pier Landing Apartments.
Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times in the upper body. He was transported to Ochsner LSU, where he later died from his injuries. A man was detained
on the scene.
The preliminary information indicates the victim and another man were involved in a fight. Both had guns, police said, and one shot the other multiple times.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is still on-going.