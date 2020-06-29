SHREVEPORT, La. -- Investigators with the Shreveport Police Departments Violent Crimes unit have a man in custody following a home invasion and murder attempt this weekend.
Dekoria Kennedy, 25, of the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and home invasion.
Shreveport police said just after 10 p.m. Saturday patrol officers responded to a home invasion report in the 4100 block of Jacob Street. Officers learned a man allegedly entered a home and once inside battered the victim and fired several shots at him. Luckily, he was not struck, police said.
The suspect left in a black Nissan Altima.
Investigators arrested Kennedy just before 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in north Shreveport.