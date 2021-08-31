SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man and juvenile have been arrested in connection with a drug-related shooting last week that injured an innocent woman who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her apartment.
Shreveport police said the woman was not related to the dispute involving 20-year-old Everett Henderson and a 16-year-old juvenile. It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments on Union Avenue.
The woman was lying in her bed at the apartments when a stray bullet went through the wall and hit her in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Henderson and the teenager were arguing over a narcotics deal when both started shooting at each other, police said.
Henderson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of illegal use of a weapon. The 16-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.