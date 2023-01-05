Daniel Havis

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A warrant has been issued for a man wanted for allegedly raping a child, Shreveport police said Thursday.

Shreveport police describe Daniel Havis, 31, as a "dangerous suspect." 

The warrant was issued Wednesday, charging him with first-degree rape.

A conviction holds the possibility of a death sentence or life in prison. 

Anyone with information on Havis' whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
1



Recommended for you

Load comments