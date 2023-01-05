SHREVEPORT, La. -- A warrant has been issued for a man wanted for allegedly raping a child, Shreveport police said Thursday.
Shreveport police describe Daniel Havis, 31, as a "dangerous suspect."
The warrant was issued Wednesday, charging him with first-degree rape.
A conviction holds the possibility of a death sentence or life in prison.
Anyone with information on Havis' whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.