SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have a new suspect in a Labor Day shooting that left one man dead. And they have questioned and released two people identified Tuesday as suspects.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Lee "Leroy" Buckner, 42, for second-degree murder. He's now considered the primary suspect in Monday's shooting death of Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas. He was shot in the chest at the Northside Villa Apartments on North Market Street.
Witnesses saw two people running from the scene, and SPD on Tuesday identified them as Jasmine Buckner and Jonathan Buckner. Both were apprehended Wednesday morning.
"At this time Jasmine and Jonathan Bucker have cooperated with police and been released. The investigation into their involvement in this case is ongoing," SPD said in a news release.
Meanwhile, the search is now on for Leroy Buckner. Two photographs have been released since police believe he may have changed his appearance.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.