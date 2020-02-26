SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer indicted last year for the illegal use of steroids is in custody, accused of having improper contact with witnesses in the pending federal case.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby on Tuesday revoked Sgt. Brian Skinner’s $25,000 bond and ordered him to be taken immediately into custody. Skinner is currently housed at the Bossier Medium Security Facility as a federal inmate.
No additional criminal charges have been filed against Skinner.
Skinner’s court appearance was the result of a motion the government filed accusing the officer of contacting witnesses, potential witnesses and a co-defendant. Skinner’s attorneys objected to the allegations, saying in a document filed Tuesday that any contact he may have had with “unnamed individuals would have been made with the belief they were witnesses for the defense.”
Skinner and former Bossier Parish sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Colgin are jointed charged in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to possess and sell anabolic steroids. Colgin is additionally charged with misprision of a felony for allegedly concealing the crime by disposing of the drugs and not telling authorities.
Skinner has been on administrative leave since September. Colgin resigned in July 2018.
Both were indicted in November and released on bonds of $25,000 each. Each pleaded not guilty at their arraignments.
Pre-trial conferences for both are set March 9 before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote. Their plea deadline is March 26, and the trial date is set for May 11.