SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, charging him with negligent homicide.
A Caddo District Court judge on Thursday morning signed a warrant charging Tyler with negligent homicide. The charge alleges that while the officer did not intend to kill Bagley, his actions were reckless and below the standards of a reasonable person.
Tyler was given until midday to surrender. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center just after 10 a.m. Bond information was not immediately available.
Louisiana State Police requested charges against Tyler after interviews and a review of the officer’s body camera video documenting what took place when Tyler and another police arrived at Alonzo Bagley’s apartment the night of Feb. 3 to investigate a disturbance complaint. Bagley’s wife, Tangela, told officers her husband was loud and drunk but there was no domestic violence, authorities said.
The officers wanted to talk to Bagley but he bolted out the back of the second-floor apartment. Officers gave chase and Tyler found Bagley outside another apartment building, authorities said. Bagley was shot in the chest.
Bagley, 43, was unarmed and there was no confrontation or order from the officer to surrender before Bagley was shot.
State Police representatives met with Bagley’s family and their lawyer on Thursday morning and showed them video from the body cam. The Bagleys’ lawyer, Ronald Haley of Baton Rouge, who has already filed a $10 million wrongful-death lawsuit against the city, has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. at Government Plaza.
After viewing the video, Haley said in a statement, "Alonzo was just so, so scared. Everyone at the scene, including the perpetrator Alexander Tyler, knew Mr. Bagley should not have been shot that night. He wasn't a threat. He deserved to live."
State Police, who were called in to investigate the shooting the night it happened, are expected to release all or portions of the video to the public later today.
A conviction for negligent homicide is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Tyler is on administrative leave from the Police Department. He's been employed there since May 2021.
This is a developing story and KTBS will be updating it throughout the day.